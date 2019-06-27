Jay W. Moyer, 76, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence.



Born in Danville, on Nov. 21, 1942, he was a son of the late K. Art and June Boughner Moyer.



Jay was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven, and a former member of Christ EC Church. He was a trustee for 20 years and Sunday school treasurer for 15 years.



He was a member of Operating Engineers Union for 35 years, 34 of which he worked at Empire Wrecking in Reading, and a former member of Elysburg Lodge 349 F&AM Masonic Lodge.



He married the love of his life, JoAnn Neitz Moyer, on April 11, 1964, in the St. Johns EUB Church, Shamokin.



Jay proudly served his country serving in the Army from Feb. 1966 to 1968. He was stationed in Germany for two years earning E-5 Rank and acting sergeant.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Hussein.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn Neitz Moyer, Pottsville; daughter, Cindy McClelland, wife of Tom, Pottsville; son-in-law, Mahmoud Hussein, Wallingford; five grandchildren, Rebekah, Joshua and Jacob McClelland, Zackaryah and Amira Hussein. Jay is also survived by two sisters, Karen Miller and Lystra Beck, wife of William, both of Sunbury; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor Christopher Fisher will be officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jay's name to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



