Jay Z. Sticher, age 87, of Pine Grove, passed on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Born Dec. 25, 1931, in Cressona, he was a son of the late William and Doris Sticher.

Jay worked as a counterman for Big A Auto Parts. He served in the Army 63rd Field Artillery Battalion from 1953-1955 as a radio operator and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, June Sticher; two brothers, Carl and Reynold; and one sister, Jean March.

Surviving is a sister, Shirley Schaeffer, of Schuylkill Haven, along with nieces and nephews.

A service is being held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life in remembrance of Jay and June at the Friedensburg Restaurant.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
