Jean A. Bacha, 88, originally of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, May 14, after a short courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born Aug. 30, 1931, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Bacha.
She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, brothers, Andrew and Michael; sisters, Ann Rod, Margaret Kanapinsky and Helen Narbutitis.
Jean was the youngest sibling of her family and grew up during the Great Depression. She often told stories of the difficult times and encouraged her family to save items for multiple uses.
Jean graduated from Mahanoy City High School and worked for Callan's Laundry, Newberry's and Grants. When business in Mahanoy City declined, she moved to Harrisburg to use her skills for the Department of Agriculture, where she received many service awards for her budget management expertise. Five years from retirement, she decided to transfer to Hawaii to complete her career because as she said "she would be only five years older if she didn't." She moved back to Pennsylvania upon retirement to be closer to her family. She became a resident of Green Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pitman, when she became ill.
Jean loved travel and animals, but especially loved reading. Walking into her home was like walking into a library. She loved to tell stories and was the family historian. She was small in stature, but her intelligence, wisdom and wit made her larger than life. No one could beat her at trivia and she always kept you laughing with her jokes.
Jean lived her life through her friends and family, never forgetting a birthday or that special occasion. She corresponded through letters and cards with the multitude of friends she gathered through her life and her door was always covered with the latest letters and pictures from them.
Jean is survived by several nieces and nephews out of state. Locally, her nieces and nephews are Theresa (Bacha) and Ray Seiger, of Pottsville, Michael and Margaret Bacha, of Frackville, Steven Bacha and companion, Eileen Cress, of Ashland, Christina Godshall, of Hometown, Denise (Narbutitis) and Tony Miller, of Barnesville, and great-nieces and -nephews too numerous to name.
Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private. The family requests memorial donations be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020