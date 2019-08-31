|
Jean A. (Whalen) Bernosky, 85, of Fountain Springs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at home after a battle with cancer.
Born in Cass Township, March 18, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Walter M. "Hunzy" and Catherine (Roscoe) Whalen.
Jean was a 1951 graduate of Cass Township High School. In her youth, Jean enjoyed baseball and cheerleading. Early in her life, she was employed at the Gordon Dress Factory, then she joined the family business, Bernosky Furniture, as the chief executive officer. Jean was an avid bowler, traveling to numerous state and national tournaments. In her spare time, she loved to dance.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Carl L. Bernosky, to whom she was married for 63 years, and brothers, William and John Whalen.
She is survived by two daughters and a son, Barbara, wife of Sam Tabak, Yvonne, wife of Gerry Staskel, and Carl Bernosky and his wife, Margaret. She was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, David Leskie and wife, Erin, Carlee Bernosky Gnall and husband, Joshua, Amber Staskel and Maura Jean Bernosky; great-grandson, Oliver Leskie. A sister, Mary Catherine Whalen Siminitus; sister-in-law, Helen Bernosky Snyder, survive as well.
A time for visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Jean can be made to the Gordon Playground, Gordon borough hall, Plane and Otto streets, Gordon, PA 17936. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2019