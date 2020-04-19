|
|
Jean A. Hannaway, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born March 26, 1925, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Abagail Huling.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
After retiring from a Navy shipyard, Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Sharon, who she spent her entire life with. Jean also enjoyed spending time with her friends going on Bingo trips and a good hand of pinochle.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" T. Hannaway; sisters, Rita Weismiller, Pank Stephen and Grace Kull.
She is survived by son, William Marks; daughters, Sharon Roberts and Beverly Webster; sister, Betty Styler; grandsons, Richard Webster, husband of Lori, and Brian Webster, husband of Melissa; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brendan, Lucas, Aliyah and Logan.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.
