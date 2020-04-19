Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hannaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Hannaway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. Hannaway Obituary
Jean A. Hannaway, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born March 26, 1925, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Abagail Huling.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

After retiring from a Navy shipyard, Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Sharon, who she spent her entire life with. Jean also enjoyed spending time with her friends going on Bingo trips and a good hand of pinochle.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" T. Hannaway; sisters, Rita Weismiller, Pank Stephen and Grace Kull.

She is survived by son, William Marks; daughters, Sharon Roberts and Beverly Webster; sister, Betty Styler; grandsons, Richard Webster, husband of Lori, and Brian Webster, husband of Melissa; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brendan, Lucas, Aliyah and Logan.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -