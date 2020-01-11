Home

Jean A. Kovach

Jean A. Kovach Obituary
Jean A. Kovach, 94, of Orwigsburg, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Lancaster County.

Jean was born July 3, 1925, in Orwigsburg, a daughter of the late Helen (Bensinger) and George L. Shoener.

Jean was a very active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Orwigsburg. She was an Orwigsburg High School graduate, Class of 1944.

Jean worked in the cafeteria at Blue Mountain Elementary School, in addition to being a homemaker.

She was a very hard worker and enjoyed playing cards with her lifelong friends from Orwigsburg.

She was the widow of Steve G. Kovach. She was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Donald Fahringer, on Jan. 5, 1965. Jean was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Deibert and Margaret LeVan; brother, George "Gum" Shoener; and an infant sister.

Jean is survived by her son, Craig Fahringer, of Bixby, Okla.; grandchildren, Cale Fahringer, of Dallas, Texas, Ryan Fahringer, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and Margo Fahringer, of Bixby, Okla.Jean is also survived by her sister, Eleanor "Icky" Sandherr, widow of Galen; sister-in-law, Martha Shoener; nieces, Carol Chismar, wife of Paul, Patrice Shoener and Jody Sandherr.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Salem United Methodist Church, Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. Public visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Kimmel's Cemetery, Orwigsburg. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 132 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
