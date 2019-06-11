Jean A. Tomalavage, 104, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Monday morning at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.



Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Nojunas. She had been employed as an administrative assistant for the former Sorins Inc., Shenandoah, until her retirement.



Along with her husband, she owned and operated the former Tomalavage Grocery Store, North Nice Street, Frackville, for several years.



She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Tomalavage, and two sisters, Isabelle and Della.



Jean is survived by her three sons, Joseph and his wife, Ann Tomalavage, Pottstown, John and his wife, Hiroko Tomalavage, Lancaster, and Charles and his wife, Michelle Tomalavage, Carlisle; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Louis Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.



