Jean Burke Obituary
Jean Burke, 74, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday evening at home.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Shankovski) Elchisak.

Educated in Mahanoy Area schools, she was previously employed by Eagle Brothers Shirt Co.

Jean was an outstanding Lassie League player and also enjoyed playing the accordion and piano. Jean also loved playing games and telling jokes to her grandson, Nash.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edward; her son, Ricky; her sister, Joanne Strickland.

Surviving are her son, Randy Burke and his wife, Maria; her grandson, Nash; her brother, John Elchisak; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday morning in St. Michael's Cemetery, Shenandoah. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2020
