|
|
Jean Christina Kosmari, 70, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia (Matz) Maste.
A 1967 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, she attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Del., for two years.
Jean worked as an accountant for Kaiser Aluminum for 10 years; owner of "Sweets"- Custom Designed Cakes and Candies for 21 years; and manager of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Hamburg, for 16 years.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Jean was an avid gardener and gourmet chef. She loved cooking for her family and spending time together.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years and best buddy, John Kosmari; sister-in-law, Gerry Kramer, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews, Nadine Kruczek (Mark), Kevin Kramer (Cathy) and Roxanne McDonald (Bob); grand-nieces and -nephews, Collin, Alyssa, Zach, Brady, Chase and Kennedy.
Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020