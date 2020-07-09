Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kosmari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Christina Kosmari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Christina Kosmari Obituary
Jean Christina Kosmari, 70, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia (Matz) Maste.

A 1967 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, she attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Del., for two years.

Jean worked as an accountant for Kaiser Aluminum for 10 years; owner of "Sweets"- Custom Designed Cakes and Candies for 21 years; and manager of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Hamburg, for 16 years.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Jean was an avid gardener and gourmet chef. She loved cooking for her family and spending time together.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years and best buddy, John Kosmari; sister-in-law, Gerry Kramer, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews, Nadine Kruczek (Mark), Kevin Kramer (Cathy) and Roxanne McDonald (Bob); grand-nieces and -nephews, Collin, Alyssa, Zach, Brady, Chase and Kennedy.

Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -