Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean D. Cress. View Sign





Born in Mowery, May 30, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walter R. and Elizabeth E. Sell Wolfgang.



Jean was a 1948 graduate of Ashland High School.



She was married July 23, 1971, in Shamokin, to William J. Cress, who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2011.



Jean was employed as a seamstress before her retirement. She had worked at the Oxford Dress factory in Shamokin and Mount Carmel Fashion.



She was a member of Christ United Lutheran Church in Ashland and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.



Jean enjoyed doing crossword and seek-a-word puzzles.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were three sisters, Elizabeth Wetzel, Emma and Jeanette Wolfgang; eight brothers, Luther, Raymond, Lester, Russell, Milton, Ralph, James and Walter Wolfgang; two nephews, Alex and Otto J. Wolfgang.



Surviving are one sister, Ruth Wolfgang, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews, John and Maryann Wolfgang, Sally and Erik Tice, Russ and Carrie Hummel, Raymond "Butch" and Linda Wolfgang.



Religious services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Christ United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, please sign the guest book at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Jean D. Cress, 89, formerly of Locust Gap, passed away Thursday at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.Born in Mowery, May 30, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walter R. and Elizabeth E. Sell Wolfgang.Jean was a 1948 graduate of Ashland High School.She was married July 23, 1971, in Shamokin, to William J. Cress, who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2011.Jean was employed as a seamstress before her retirement. She had worked at the Oxford Dress factory in Shamokin and Mount Carmel Fashion.She was a member of Christ United Lutheran Church in Ashland and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.Jean enjoyed doing crossword and seek-a-word puzzles.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were three sisters, Elizabeth Wetzel, Emma and Jeanette Wolfgang; eight brothers, Luther, Raymond, Lester, Russell, Milton, Ralph, James and Walter Wolfgang; two nephews, Alex and Otto J. Wolfgang.Surviving are one sister, Ruth Wolfgang, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews, John and Maryann Wolfgang, Sally and Erik Tice, Russ and Carrie Hummel, Raymond "Butch" and Linda Wolfgang.Religious services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Christ United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, please sign the guest book at www.stutzfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Christ United Lutheran Church or Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home

40 South Market Street

Mount Carmel , PA 17851

(570) 339-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close