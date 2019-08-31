|
Jean E. Barr, 95, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born Dec. 14, 1923, in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Russell H. Sr. and Rebecca M. Schaeffer Whetstone.
Jean was a 1941 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was the historian for Pine Grove Alumni Association. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, where she had been a choir member, served on the church council and as a Sunday school teacher.
Jean was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, where she was the worthy matron in the former Pine Grove Mary E. Moore Chapter 372 in 1950-51. She was a member of Cressona Chapter 267 and a member of the Schuylkill Valley Past Matrons. Jean enjoyed playing pinochle and doing all types of puzzles.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Sterling F. Barr, on Nov. 18, 1998; a sister, Doris L. Whetstone; a brother, Russell H. Whetstone Jr.
Surviving are her stepdaughter, Jane Kohr, of Tremont; three step-grandchildren, Steven, Stacie and Scott; five step great-grandchildren, Sheyann, Thomas, Sterling, Cameron and Michael.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, with SALM John Ziegler officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 222 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2019