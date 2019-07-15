Jean Flora Johnson, formerly Garraway, 88, of Fountain Springs, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019.



Born in Gilberton to parents Anna Mae Evans and Hormah Garraway on Sept. 19, 1930, she grew up in Frackville with her six siblings, Anna Mae, Rose, Shirley, Edith, Hormah and James.



She graduated from Frackville High School in 1948 and worked in her father's shop, Garraway's Cigar Store.



In 1949, Jean married Melvin Johnson, who became her husband of 53 years until his death in 2001. Throughout her life, she was active in the Methodist Church and sang in the choir, and was also a member of Ladies of the Elks, where she was Doe of the Year. A proud telephone operator at Bell Telephone, Jean also worked at the family's grocery store known as Shadel's in Frackville, Fashion Colony, Kathy's Newsstand and drove special needs students to Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29. After her retirement, she volunteered her time to Meals On Wheels. Jean loved to knit, read, make puzzles, play her piano and spend time with her family.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, and her siblings, Anna Mae, Rose, Shirley and Hormah.



She is survived by her son, Melvin Johnson Jr. and his wife, Patti; son, Mark Johnson and his wife, Ann; daughter, Jean Ann Evans and her partner, Walter Ridall; sister, Edith Conrad; brother, James Garraway and his wife, Betty Jean; grandchildren, Brandi, Chris, Ben and Emily; nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 15, 2019