Jean Freeman Obituary

Jean (Jeanie Brennan) Freeman, 84, formerly of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Nov. 9, at her daughter's home in Virginia.

Born in Forestville, she was a daughter of the late Harvey D. Brennan Sr. and the late Camilla Strange Brennan. She was a 1953 graduate of Cass Township High School and also a graduate of the former Thompson Business Institute. She worked for Lipton Corp. for 18 years.

She was a member of Ladies' Auxiliary of Forestville Citizens Fire Company and helped with the annual Chinese auction. Jean was a lover of books, shopping and fashion. She loved her hometown, a great party and family gatherings. She always helped people in need.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Leroy "Dick" Freeman, in 1984; her son, Richard Freeman, in 2000; two brothers, Harvey Brennan Jr. and John "Rab" Brennan.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Laura Noel (fiancé, John "Dutch" Collamore), of Deltaville, Va.; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Noel (fiancée, Leeanne Shepherd), of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jacqueline Noel, of Silverthorne, Colo.; a niece, Holly Horan (spouse, Jack), of Jonestown, Cass Township; two nephews, Kevin Brennan (spouse, Melissa), of Minersville, and Scott Brennan, of Forestville; great-nieces, Sarah Brennan, of Virginia, Brenna Horan (fiancé, Michael Wallace), of Pottstown, and Meghan Glessner (spouse, Chris), of Frackville; great-nephews, Brian Brennan, of Minersville, and Connor Horan, of Frackville; cousins, friends and neighbors; her canine friend, Lucky.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, at 6 p.m. Monday with services at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. when procession will form. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
