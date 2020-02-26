|
|
Jean G. "Jeannie" Kubicki Rhoades, 85, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Ambridge, passed away from a lengthy bout with brain cancer, Alzheimer's, and sepsis at 5:06 a.m. Feb. 13, 2020, on the third anniversary of her sister Patricia P. Kubicki Stubbins' death. Her daughter, Patricia Rhoades Mendizabal, and son-in-law, Ramiro Eduardo Mendizabal "Ed," were by her side until the end.
Born at home in Ambridge, she was the fifth of seven children of the late Ambridge police officer Sergeant John Anthony Kubicki and Veronica Marie Klimkowski.
She was the loving wife of William Carl Rhoades, of New Ringgold. "Bill," as he was affectionately known, met Jeannie and her sister, Wanda, at a fair in Leetsdale, in 1951. They all fell in love at first sight. Jeannie and Wanda had a double wedding on July 9, 1955, their brother Henry's birthday. Jeannie married into a large family and loved it! Bill and Jean were not apart on an anniversary since Bill's retirement in 1971 from the Air Force until July 2016, when they were both in the hospital. Bill then passed July 28, 2016.
Jeannie graduated from Ambridge Area High School in 1952. She was in the marching band and loved playing the alto saxophone. She also graduated from Robert Morris College with a key punch certificate and used it to work at Sewickley Valley Hospital in the late 1970s and 1980s with her sister, Patricia Kubicki Stubbins.
Jeannie loved to sing in the choir at St. Stanislaus with her sisters while her sister, Patsy, played the church organ. Jeannie learned to craft ceramics while an Air Force wife. She loved pouring the silt into molds, firing them in her kiln and painting them. Her sisters, Patsy and Carol, loved to spend time ceramicing with her. Jeannie made a ceramic Christmas tree while pregnant with her daughter that survived all of the military and retirement moves. "Patti" cherishes it to this day, 59 years later.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her infant sister, Sofie Kubicki; many aunts, uncles and cousins; her father, John, in 1969; her mother, Veronica, in 1978; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; her brother, Henry John Kubicki, of Winter Park, Fla.; her sister, Wanda Agnes Kubicki Goodin, of Miamisburg, Ohio; her sister, Patricia Pauline Kubicki Stubbins, of Ambridge; lastly her beloved Bill, in July 2016.
She is survived by her sisters, Dolores Kubicki Collins and Carol Ann Kubicki, of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Patti, of Cocoa, Fla.; son, Daniel, of Orlando; grandchildren, Stephanie, of Orlando, Fla., Stephen, of Cocoa, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Arthur, Nathaniel and Samuel; cousins and second cousins; four sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews to the third generation.
Jeannie had her life celebrated Feb. 21 at Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge. Jeannie will have some of her ashes spread with Bill off the coast by Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., then interred with him at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with a luncheon to follow.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 26, 2020