Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Jean Hanley Sherako RN

Jean Hanley Sherako RN Obituary
Jean Hanley Sherako, RN, 89, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Penn Hospice at Chester County.

Born July 4, 1930, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mildred "Dolly" (Mellen) Hanley.

Jean was a graduate of Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing, and worked post-graduation as a registered nurse at the former Ashland State General Hospital for many years.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Annunciation BVM Church.

Jean loved to travel the U.S. with her late husband, Joe. She was extremely well read and enjoyed talking politics and watching TV thrillers and movies. She never met a slot machine she didn't like, and took many bus trips to the casinos and to New York City. She loved the "thrill of the hunt" to find just the right toy or gift for the many children in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sherako; brother, James A. Hanley; her nephew, James A. Hanley Jr.

Her sister, Theresa Hanley Scherer, of Garnet Valley, survives her, as well as nieces, Colleen (Scherer) Stumpo, of Wilmington, Del., Noreen Scherer, of Havertown, and Maria (Hanley) Wasilewski, of Hookstown; nephews, Michael Hanley, of Harrisburg, and Jon Hanley, of Cockeysville, Md. Jean was stepmother to Joseph Sherako, of Shenandoah, and Mary Ann (Sherako) Carroll, of Audubon, N.J. She was "Nana" to grandchildren, Timothy, Brianna and Emily (Kwak) Carroll; great-granddaughter, Talitha Carroll, of New Jersey. She has four great-nieces, Marisa, Felicia, Anna and Teagan; two great-nephews, Robert and Victor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. A viewing will be held from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at Divine Mercy Church. Interment will follow in New St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
