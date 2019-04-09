Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean I. Davis. View Sign





Born in Schuylkill Haven, Sept. 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William and Catherine Scheithaue Koch.



She was the widow of Edwin "Dewey" Davis, who passed away Jan. 26, 2003.



In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Kissinger, Dama Mengel and Janet Johnson.



Jean worked as a clerk for Brok-Sel Mini Market, Schuylkill Haven.



She was of the Protestant faith.



Jean is survived by a daughter, Loretta Conrad, Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Michael Conrad, Selinsgrove; granddaughter, Alicia Singley, Schuylkill Haven; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Destinee Hoffman, Blayde and Piper Singley, and Gunner and Brin Conrad; a great-great-grandson, Leo Hoffman; a sister, Annetta Zemencik, Summit Station.



