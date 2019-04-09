Jean I. Davis, 87, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 4, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, Sept. 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William and Catherine Scheithaue Koch.
She was the widow of Edwin "Dewey" Davis, who passed away Jan. 26, 2003.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Kissinger, Dama Mengel and Janet Johnson.
Jean worked as a clerk for Brok-Sel Mini Market, Schuylkill Haven.
She was of the Protestant faith.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Loretta Conrad, Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Michael Conrad, Selinsgrove; granddaughter, Alicia Singley, Schuylkill Haven; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Destinee Hoffman, Blayde and Piper Singley, and Gunner and Brin Conrad; a great-great-grandson, Leo Hoffman; a sister, Annetta Zemencik, Summit Station.
Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2019