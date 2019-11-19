Home

Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church McKeansburg
New Ringgold, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church McKeansburg
New Ringgold, PA
Jean J. Krammes


1928 - 2019
Jean J. Krammes Obituary
Jean J. Krammes, 91, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Jean was born in Minersville, Oct. 9, 1928, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (O'Neill) and Ralph Felsburg.

She was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1945.

Jean was the widow of Mervin J. "Bud" Krammes, who passed away in October 2017.

She worked as a bookkeeper at Red Dale Agricultural Services for 21 years

Jean was a member of Christ Church McKeansburg.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Alan Krammes, who passed away in 2000, and a sister, Mary Lou.

Jean is survived by two sons, Robert J. Krammes, husband of Beth, of Orwigsburg, and Brian W. Krammes, husband of Beth, of Chesapeake, Va. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kyle Krammes, husband of Lisa, Rebekah Ring, wife of Scott, Austin Krammes, Benjamin Krammes, Matthew Krammes, husband of Tiffany, Michelle Sampere and Michael Sampere; great-grandchildren, Lilly Ring, Brody Ring, Levi Krammes and Gideon Krammes; a sister, Betty Tellup, of Cressona.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Christ Church McKeansburg, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Sunny Stock officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Christ Church, 6 Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960. Interment will follow in Christ Church McKeansburg Church Cemetery. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
