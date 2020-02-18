|
Jean J. Mintz, 98, of Schuylkill Haven, died Saturday, Feb. 15, at Green Valley Nursing Home, Pitman.
Jean was born Oct. 5, 1921, in Minersville, a daughter of the late Mary and Stephen Lipinsky.
She was the widow of Walter J. Mintz, who died Dec. 23, 2000.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Walter S. Mintz.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
She was the office manager for Walter J. Mintz Inc.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Jean Mintz, of Cressona, Darlene, wife of Ray Quackenbush, of Waynesboro, and JoAnn, wife of Kenneth Wolfe, of Schuylkill Haven; a son, Dennis, husband of Brenda Mintz, of Pottsville; two brothers, Constantine Lipinsky, of Florida, and John Lipinsky, of Schuylkill Haven; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2020