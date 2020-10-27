Home

Jean Keller Kleppinger

Jean Keller (Bittle) Kleppinger, of Warminster, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was 98.

She was born and raised in Cressona.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 1997; her daughter, Donna Jean Bradford, in 2003; her two grandchildren, Carl Liles Jr., in 2013, and Chad Liles, in 2010.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Susan Kleppinger and her two grandchildren, Meredith and Christopher Bradford.

At the family's request her services and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kirk & Nice Suburban chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeans name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
