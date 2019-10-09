|
Jean L. Piltz, 89, of Woodbury, N.J., formerly of Williamstown, passed away Oct. 7.
Born in Williamstown, March 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Florence Miller Boyer.
Jean was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School. She was a member of Colonial Manor United Methodist Church, West Deptford Township, N.J.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clyde E. Piltz, 2006; two brothers, William and Larry Boyer; two sisters, Barbara Moss and Mary Muggio.
Surviving are her daughter, Jan Powers, of Sewell, N.J.; two sons, Edward Piltz and his wife, Kathy, of Jim Thorpe, and James H. Piltz, of Bellvue, Colo.; one sister, Ellen Perseponko and her husband, Andy, of Hummelstown; special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Colonial U.M. Church, 56 Elberne Ave. Woodbury, NJ 08096. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
