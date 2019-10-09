Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Piltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Piltz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean L. Piltz Obituary
Jean L. Piltz, 89, of Woodbury, N.J., formerly of Williamstown, passed away Oct. 7.

Born in Williamstown, March 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Florence Miller Boyer.

Jean was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School. She was a member of Colonial Manor United Methodist Church, West Deptford Township, N.J.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clyde E. Piltz, 2006; two brothers, William and Larry Boyer; two sisters, Barbara Moss and Mary Muggio.

Surviving are her daughter, Jan Powers, of Sewell, N.J.; two sons, Edward Piltz and his wife, Kathy, of Jim Thorpe, and James H. Piltz, of Bellvue, Colo.; one sister, Ellen Perseponko and her husband, Andy, of Hummelstown; special nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Colonial U.M. Church, 56 Elberne Ave. Woodbury, NJ 08096. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now