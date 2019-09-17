|
|
Jean L. Zalonka, 73, of Orwigsburg, passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 15, while in the company of her family.
Jean was born in Pottsville, Aug. 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Mildred (Brown) and Lamar Fisher.
She was the wife of Vincent A. Zalonka. They were married Oct. 24, 1964.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. She was employed as a clerk at Thomas Pharmacy, Orwigsburg, and also worked at JDM Mail in Hamburg and was a hotel clerk at the River Inn.
She was predeceased by her son, Vincent Zalonka; grandson, Neiko Zalonka; sister, Diane Fisher.
In addition to Vincent, her husband of 54 years, Jean is survived by her son, David Zalonka, companion of Melissa; her sister, Donna, widow of Gary Correll; her brother, Lamar (Bud) Fisher, husband of Ellen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany Dreher, wife of Jordan, and Megan, Jade and Jarrett Zalonka; her great-grandson, Gavin Dreher.
Public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. Interment will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 17, 2019