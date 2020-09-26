Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Cemetery
Jean Lorraine Deibert


1928 - 2020
Jean Lorraine Deibert Obituary

Jean Lorraine Deibert, 91, of Valley View, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

She was born Wednesday, Nov. 7, 1928, in Valley View, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Bixler.

Jean attended the former Hegins Township High School.

She was a seamstress for several area garment factories.

Jean was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Deibert; a son, Guy T. Deibert; brothers, Marlin and Rufus Bixler; sisters, Alvenna Smeltz and Helen Morgan.

Jean is survived by her son, Jay C. Deibert, of Valley View; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in St. Andrews United Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. Curt Zemencik officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's Church, P.O. Box 221, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
