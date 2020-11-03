Home

Jean M. Hill

Jean M. Hill Obituary

Jean M. (Meiswinkle) (Robitaille) Hill, 93, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Pottsville.

She was a lifelong resident of Pottsville, born on June 18, 1927, a daughter of the late Albert F. Sr. and Marie A. (Derr) Meiswinkel.

She was a Pottsville High School graduate and worked as a legal stenographer.

She was not only a loving mother, but provided care for her mother and brother, Albert (Junior), for many years.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was very social, enjoyed music and dancing and was an active member of The Pottsville Club for many years. She enjoyed traveling; her destinations included Hawaii, San Francisco, England, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Michigan and Canada.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henry Robitaille; husband, Franklin Hill; sister, Marie Berner, and brothers, Albert and Robert Meiswinkle.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Sharon Robitaille Connell, wife of George R., Frederick, Md.; her son, Deacon Glenn Robitaille, husband of Julie, Dunellen, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Shannon, George Harold, Timothy and Eileen Connell and Gabriel, Daniel and Michael Robitaille; nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held from Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
