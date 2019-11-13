|
Jean M. Keller, 67, of Brandonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
She was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Hazel (Zimmerman) and James Keller.
Jeanie was a well-known local beautician, owning and operating her beauty shop in Brandonville for many years until retiring.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville, where she was a former church council member, a member of the altar guild and a member of the choir and music ministry. She was also a board member of Brandonville Union Sunday School as well as a Sunday school teacher.
Jeanie was a world traveler, especially enjoying cruises. She had an interest in archeology and enjoyed doing puzzle books.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Ann Keller.
The last surviving member of her immediate family, she will be remembered as an important part of her extended family. Jeanie also leaves behind many friends who were important to her.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Jeanie will be laid to rest alongside her family in Brandonville Union Cemetery following the funeral service. Leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2019