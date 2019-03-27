Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jean M. Wise, 82, of Halifax, passed away March 23, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.



She was born June 18, 1936, in Halifax, a daughter of the late Russell and Gladys Miller Lentz. She was the widow of Paul Wise.



She was a graduate of Upper Dauphin Area High School. She was retired from the former Willits Shoe Factory, Halifax.



She enjoyed camping, walking her furry faithful companion, Mollie, and enjoying the outdoors.



She is survived by a son, David (Michelle) Wise, Halifax; daughter, Kimberly (Donald) Woland, Elizabethville; grandson, Daniel (Katie) Woland, Oxford; four granddaughters, Sherri (Anthony) Bowser, Muir, Katherine Kemrer, Halifax, Megan Wise, Elizabethville, and Shelby Wise, Halifax; two great-grandsons, Kayden Kemrer and Colin Woland.



The family would like to express many thanks to the caregivers from the former Kepler Home Inc., Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Compassionate Care Hospice of Camp Hill and Compassionate Care Hospice of Bethlehem.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Straws Church Cemetery, Halifax. Memorial donations in Jean's memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or Compassionate Care Hospice Bethlehem, 3897 Adler Place, Building C, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., Elizabethville, is handling the arrangements.



103 West Main Street

Elizabethville , PA 17023

