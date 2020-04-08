|
Jean Marie Haag, 89, of Minersville, was called home by God on Monday morning with her two daughters by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert C. Haag, on March 7, 2014.
She was employed as a sleeve setter for many years at the former Alpha Mills, Schuylkill Haven, before retiring.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Lee Kramer, and her husband, Elmer, Minersville; and Debra Jean Umbenhauer, and her husband, Robert, Pottsville.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A heartfelt thank you to her caregivers in the Connections Unit at Providence Place, Pottsville. They treated her and her daughters like family for the past six years.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 8, 2020