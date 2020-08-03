Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Jean Pogash

Jean Pogash Obituary

Jean Pogash, 92, of Ashland, died Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, surrounded by her daughters.

Born in Ashland, Feb. 24, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Kroh) Petrusky. She was a graduate of Butler Township High School.

She was also a member of the Washington Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Friends of St. Joseph. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took tremendous care of her family. She was well noted for her generosity, her friendliness, her Christmas cookies, Easter eggs and coconut cakes.

Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Zeller and Catherine Matthews; a brother, Joseph Petrusky.

Surviving is her husband of 73 years, Stanley Pogash; two daughters, Jean Louise, wife of Thomas Hepler, Ashland, and Dianne, wife of James Mensch, Ashland; brother, William Petrusky, Ashland; three grandchildren, Brian Hepler, Stacey Grassi and Stefanie Ott; five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Amelia, Liliana, Zachary, and Carly; nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be private. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Washington Fire Company, 1307 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 3, 2020
