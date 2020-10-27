|
Jean Snyder, 71, of Mar Lin, Norwegian Township, passed away on Saturday at her home.
Born on Jan. 14, 1949, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred Drye Schneider.
She was a 1967 graduate of Minersville High School. She was employed in the local garment industry.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. She was also a member of the ILGWU. She enjoyed cruises and attending local weekend dances. She was also fond of camping and attending NASCAR races.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Joan Schneider.
Jean is survived by her husband of 46 years, Alan E. Snyder; two children, Lisa Dronick (spouse, Richard), Cressona, and Shawn Snyder (spouse, Lisa), Saint Clair; seven grandchildren, Daryl Dronick, Bryan Dronick and Richie Dronick (spouse, Lindsey), Richie Cappell (spouse, Ashley), Lucy Snyder, Cora Snyder and Lily Snyder; four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, David Schneider (spouse, Rosemarie), Brier City, Norwegian Township; a brother-in-law, Donald Snyder (spouse, Joan), Minersville.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Thursday from 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. On Friday, a procession to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will form at the funeral home at 12:15. Committal at the national cemetery will be at 2 p.m. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. The family prefers donations to the , 1600 Elk Ave., Pottsville, PA 17901. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.