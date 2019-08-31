|
Jean T. Gavula, 79, of Mahanoy City, died Thursday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Wanda (Dembrowski) Poremba.
She attended the former Immaculate Heart School in Fountain Springs. She had been employed as a nurses aid and activities director at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation in Frackville. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Mahanoy City and was a member of the church choir.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Stephen; a daughter, Lori Ann; an infant son, Stephen; a brother, Raymond Poremba.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen and his companion, Brenda, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Mark, of Louisville, Ky.; a daughter, Jean Marie Holman and her husband, Dieter, of Barnesville; a brother, Zigmond Poremba, of New York; five grandchildren, Dieter Holman Jr., Derich and Ericha Holman, and Stefan and Mark Gavula; a niece and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City, officiated by the Rev. James Carroll. Friends may call at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Contributions in Jean's name to St. Mary would be appreciated by the family and will be accepted at the visitation. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2019