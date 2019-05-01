Jean Z. Sleva, 85, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street with her family by her side.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late George G. and Zelma Brosius Shuey.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Frackville, and Frackville Area Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic S., in 2003; and by her grandson, Daniel Sleva Jr.; her sister, Doris Kostishak.
Jean is survived by her son, Daniel and his wife, Patricia Sleva, Morea; her daughter, Dorice A., wife of Kevin Derr, Frackville; her grandchildren; Allishia Sleva and her fiancé, Brian McCue, Kayla Derr and her companion, Craig Demko, and Shelby Derr; her two sisters, Carol, wife of Joseph Grabuskie, Pocono Lake, and Janet Dean, Frackville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with her pastor, the Rev. Carl Shankweiler officiating. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.
