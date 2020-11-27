Home

Jeanette E. Ward, 85, of Saint Clair, died Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born Feb. 8, 1935, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Austin and Mary (Chermansky) Kraft.

She was a 1953 graduate from Saint Clair High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Holden Insurance Agency before retiring.

She was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Saint Clair.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ward, in 2013.

Surviving are son, William P. Ward and his wife, Wendy of Hegins; daughter, Kathleen Faust and her companion, Stephen Yulick, of Friedensburg; sister, Gladys Sanderson and her husband, Richard, of New Hampshire; brother, Austin Kraft and his wife, Roberta, of Palmyra; three grandsons, Christopher Ward, Matthew Ward and William Ward; one granddaughter, Courtney Schock and her husband, Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Cassandra Ward and Murphy Schock; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Saint Clair. The Rev. Tim Hojniki will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
