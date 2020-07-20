Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Reiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette L. Reiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette L. Reiner Obituary

Jeanette L. Reiner, 90, of Tremont, passed away Sunday morning, July 19, in the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Dec. 27, 1929, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Ruth Dissinger Leisey.

Jeanette was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Pine Grove and had been employed at Guilford Mills in Pine Grove.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Edwin L. "Ted" Reiner, on Nov. 27, 2004, and two brothers, James Leisey and Robert Turner.

Surviving is a brother, Edward and wife, Betty Turner, of Pine Grove.

Graveside services and interment will be held at Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery and will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family on our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -