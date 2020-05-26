|
|
Jeanette Mildred Frantz, 85, of Coaldale, formerly of Wadesville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
Born Feb. 22, 1935, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Mills) Witchey and raised and loved by the late Michael and Cecila Garland.
Jeanette was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1953. She worked at Grace Shop and Juliette Bridal in Pottsville.
Jeanette was a member of Wade Methodist Church in Saint Clair, and the greatest joy in life was her family. She loved spending time together and always looked forward to the family's yearly vacation at the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William E. Frantz, on May 30, 2013; a son, George Frantz; a grandson, George Dougherty; a sister, Jane Marie Heckman; a brother, Claude Davis.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Jane Ann Mickonis, with whom she lived; three grandchildren, Robert Mickonis, Shawn Mickonis and Jennifer Roehl; six great-grandchildren, Robby, Shawn, Kaylee, Abby, Molly and Mikey; three brothers, Michael, James and Richard Garland; two sisters, Darlene Eubert and Nancy Bridy; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately due to the pandemic situation. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 26, 2020