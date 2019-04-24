Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Miller. View Sign Service Information Lord-Bixler Funeral Home 1818 W. Mahantongo St Pottsville , PA 17901 (570)-622-0230 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Miller, 94, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday morning at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. She died in her daughter's arms and is now in the Lord's arms.



Born in Pottsville, Jan. 12, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Beulah Bird and Albert Bowers.



She attended First UCC, Schuylkill Haven, along with her daughter, Lee Ann.



Jeanette was a 1943 graduate of Pottsville High School.



She worked at Wynn-Ann, Schuylkill Haven, and lastly at Auburn Knitting Mills as a folder, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the ILGWU.



Jeanette enjoyed doing puzzles and going on rides looking for deer, which she called deer hunting.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo "Sam" Miller; brother, Lamar "Rusty"; sisters, Dorothy "Red," Bernice "Nan," Eva "Merle," Margaret "Peach" and Dawn.



She is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Miller, of Schuylkill Haven; sister, Gail Breidegan, wife of Fred; nieces and nephews.



A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Pastor Shawn D. VanDyke officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Auburn, and will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, to help defray funeral expenses. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at



