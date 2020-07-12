Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII R.C.C
307 Pine St
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette O'Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette O'Gorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette O'Gorman Obituary

Jeanette (Thomas) O'Gorman, of North Lehigh Street, Tamaqua, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, as a guest of the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 92 years.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Tarconish) Thomas.

She was predeceased by husband, Robert F. O'Gorman, on Aug. 2, 2004; son, Robert O'Gorman, on Aug. 16, 2007; sister, Agnes Thomas; brother, Edward Thomas.

A graduate of Blythe Township High School, Jeanette was a floor lady in the textile industry. She was a member of St. John XXIII R.C.C. of Tamaqua; however, if you asked Jeanette where she had been lately she would reply "at her second church, the casino." Jeanette was very independent and always was the chauffeur.

She is survived by daughter, Jane A. Dietrich and her husband, Jurgen, of Kernersville, N.C.; daughter-in-law Cindy O'Gorman, of California; grandchildren; Sean and Connor O'Gorman, Andreas Dietrich and his wife, Christina, Heidi James and her fiance, Michael Rowland; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Thomas, of Tamaqua, John Thomas and his wife, of Whitehall; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. 570-668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, from St. John XXIII R.C.C., 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday from the funeral home. Interment St. Jerome R.C.C. Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in her name to St. Jerome Regional School, 50 Meadow Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Jeanette can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -