Jeanette Schwartz, 79, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Monday evening after her courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born July 2, 1940, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Ganunis.
She was a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace Church, Pottsville. In her day, she was a hard worker, having worked at various factories in the Pottsville area, including the former General Cigar, Pottsville Box, HL Miller and the former Pottsville Hospital.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Schwartz.
Jeanette is survived by a brother, Celester Schwartz, Clarksville, Tenn.; nieces and nephews; her caregiver, Marian Miller, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. The family asks that you please keep Jeanette and all those affected by COVID-19 in your prayers. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory with the Schwartz family.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020