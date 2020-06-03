Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Cemetery
Pottsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Schwartz


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Schwartz Obituary
Jeanette Schwartz, 79, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Monday evening after her courageous battle with COVID-19.

Born July 2, 1940, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Ganunis.

She was a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace Church, Pottsville. In her day, she was a hard worker, having worked at various factories in the Pottsville area, including the former General Cigar, Pottsville Box, HL Miller and the former Pottsville Hospital.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Schwartz.

Jeanette is survived by a brother, Celester Schwartz, Clarksville, Tenn.; nieces and nephews; her caregiver, Marian Miller, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. The family asks that you please keep Jeanette and all those affected by COVID-19 in your prayers. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory with the Schwartz family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -