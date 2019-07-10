|
|
Jeania "Jean" Carbone Schreiber, passed away July 6, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Howard; loving companion of George Ankenbrandt; loving sister of Sandy (Joe) Schrank. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anselm's Church until her 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to or FOP Lodge 5 Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154. Cassizzi Funeral Home, 2915 E. Thompson St., Philadelphia, PA 19134, 215-425-0978, has charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019