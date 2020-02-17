Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Jeanne M. Ferhat


1938 - 2020
Jeanne M. Ferhat Obituary
Jeanne M. Ferhat, 81, of Pottsville, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born Dec. 28, 1938, in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Rose (Knox) Cannon.

Jeanne was a graduate of Marian High School and then became a licensed practical nurse at the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Scranton. She then was the first LPN hired at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital in Pottsville and worked for 38 years until retiring in 2001.

Jeanne was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville, and she had a love for church and Notre Dame football.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John Cannon, John Wilhelm and Michael Cannon Sr.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 52 years, William J. Ferhat, Pottsville; three daughters, Mary R. Ferhat, Pottsville, Louise Knoblauch and her husband, Charles, Schuylkill Haven, and Donna Burkot, Pottsville; four grandchildren, Miranda and Natalie Burkot and Nicole and Kristina Knoblauch; a sister, Anne Davis and her husband, Robert, Lake Hauto; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon. Interment will be held in the Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543, alz.org/pa. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
