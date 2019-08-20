|
|
Jeanne Marie Guers, 93, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family Sunday at Providence Place.
Jeanne was an owner of the family business, Guers Dairy.
Jeanne was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Pottsville, the only child of the late Arthur S. and Maude Clifford Follett.
Jeanne was a 1943 graduate of Pottsville High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Cedar Crest College in 1947 and her nursing certificate from Allentown General Nursing School in 1948.
Jeanne and her late husband, Daniel, enjoyed being snowbirds, spending the winter months in Delray Beach, Fla. Jeanne enjoyed her morning walks, crossword puzzles, reading, traveling the world and dining with friends.
Jeanne was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville, Pottsville Lionettes and Milk Industry Teammates (MITS) of the Pennsylvania Association of Milk Dealers. Her recipes were included in MITS' cookbook. She volunteered at American Red Cross blood drives, where she used her nursing skills by taking participants blood pressure. She also made home deliveries for Meals on Wheels for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Daniel W. Guers.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Daniel C. Guers and his wife, Joan, Orwigsburg, Patricia "Sister" Yaag and her husband, William, Pottsville, Edward C. Guers and his wife, Debra, Pottsville, and Molly B. Guers, Pottsville; seven grandchildren, Danielle Yaag, Addie and her husband, Justin Billingham, Erika Guers, Lindsay and her husband, Alex Findura, Edward, Casey and Paige Guers; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Aly Billingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Pottsville, with Pastor John Wallace officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. There will be no visitation from the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church, 330 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. Interment will be held in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Jeanne's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2019