Jeanne R. Stauffer

Jeanne R. Stauffer Obituary

Jeanne R. Stauffer, 87, of Ringtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Oct. 3, 1932, in Lost Creek No. 2, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Hartzell.

Jeanne worked many years for the Martin Dress Factory and Shenandoah Heights TV. She was a member of the Ladies Garment Workers Union, she was an avid bowler, and loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Besides her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith A. Syzdek and Marian Gradwell.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, William Stauffer; a son, William E. Stauffer with his companion, Marge Ahrens, Sinking Spring; a daughter, Donna Palubinsky with Joseph, Ringtown; a brother, Ken Hartzell, Florida; a sister, Helen Sherakas, Pottsville; five grandchildren, Scott Palubinsky with Amy, Mark Palubinsky with Ashley, Alison Rizzo with John, Alicia Solomon with Justin, and Christopher Palubinsky with Alison; 11 great-grandchildren, Abby, Jackson, Ava, Mason, Luca, Enzo, Christian, Gabriel, Anna, Addy and Alivia; nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be conducted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc, 40 N. Jardin St, Shenandoah. Scripture services will be held at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Craig Zimmerman. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanne's memory may be made to the local youth sports organization of your choice. Due to COVID-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements, and public safety guidelines will be followed. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
