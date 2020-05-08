|
|
Jeannette Sheila Martin, 55, of New Philadelphia, passed away with her loving family by her side Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home.
Born Jan. 29, 1965, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John D. Powell and Veronica (Grayouskie) Powell, who survives her in New Philadelphia.
Jeanette was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1982. She worked as a home health aide for Pathways, Pottsville. Jeanette was an amazing cook, working at many restaurants and bars. She was a member of Buckhorn women's pool team, a member of the Saint Clair Fish and Game, and she was known for the "Party in the Yard."
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Agnes Greyousky.
In addition to her mother, Jeanette is survived by her husband of 29 years, George T. Martin; her three children, David, Chelsea and stepson, David Crochunis and his wife, Tanya; nine grandchildren, Levon, Xander, Dawson, Micaela, Aedan, Owen, Ethan, Torren and Aaron; three siblings, Gail Joy and her husband, Daniel, William Powell and her companion, Carol, and Renee Gibas; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and interment will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair, at noon Tuesday, May 12, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
