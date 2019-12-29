Home

Jeff Boyer (Fuson), 58, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Jeff was born in Providence, R.I., April 22, 1961, a son of the late Joyce (Fiedler) and Arnold Boyer.

Jeff is survived by two sisters, Deborah Lecker and Cynthia Flynn; two brothers, Timothy and Stephen; nieces, nephews and a large loving family.

He was an avid gardener, woodworker, cook and outdoorsman.

He will also be missed by his friends from Misawa, Japan.

Religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Zion's Church, Shoemakersville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
