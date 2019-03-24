Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Grose. View Sign





He was born Sunday, Sept. 21, 1958, in Pottsville, a son of Helen Lubold Grose and the late Walter Grose.



He was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1976. During high school, Jeff also attended Schuylkill Technology Center-South for Horticulture.



Following high school, Jeff enlisted in the Army as an infantryman, attaining the rank of corporal. He was awarded the sharpshooter badge.



He was in the custom door production department for Jeld-Wen, Pottsville. He was a member of Valley View VFW Post 8237, Pine Grove American Legion Post 374 and Valley View Gun Club.



In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman and Beulah Lubold; paternal grandparents, Jennie and William Grose; brother, Timothy Grose; sister, Diane Grose; grandson, Jaxon Jeffrey Grose.



He is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Grose, of Valley View, Jennifer Zigner, of Minersville, and Vicki Bitting, of Scranton; grandchildren, Abigail, Adelynn, Ella, Emily, Grady, Jayden, Jesse and William; companion, Bobbie Scholl, of Barry Township; three brothers, William Grose and his wife, Gloria, of Johnstown, Bradley Grose, of Fountain, and Matthew Grose and his wife, Shirley, of Ashland; sister, Debra Domboski, of Ashland; former wife, Diane Herring Grose, Pitman.



Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with Pastor Gerald Fry officiating. A viewing will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be made at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Anyone who wishes to attend may meet no later than 2:15 p.m. at the cemetery.



200 West Main Street

Valley View , PA 17983

