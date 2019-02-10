Jeffrey J. Adams Sr., 58, of Wayne Township, passed away Saturday at Orwigsburg Center.
Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., April 10, 1960, he was a son of the late Alfred E. and Helen T. Urban Adams.
He is survived by a son, Jeffrey J. Adams Jr.; a daughter, Tressa H. Adams; two grandsons, Brayden and Kevin; two brothers, Robert and David Adams.
Services and interment will be privately held. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019