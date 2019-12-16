Home

Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St John's United Methodist Church
601 E. Main St
Hegins, PA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's United Methodist Church
601 E. Main St
Hegins, PA
Jeffrey J. Snyder


1964 - 2019
Jeffrey J. Snyder Obituary
Jeffrey J. Snyder, 55, of Gratz, formerly of Spring Glen, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Pottsville, March 26, 1964, he was a son of Mary (Frieling) Dunkelberger, Hegins, and the late James Snyder.

Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Tri-Valley High School, where he attended Schuylkill Technology Center (Vo-Tech), where he studied horticulture. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.

He was a very talented florist, having won numerous awards for his designs at local county fairs. He owned and operated the former Creative Designs Florist in Spring Glen.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Linda Snyder; grandparents, Albert and Beulah Snyder and Herman and Freda Frieling.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his stepfather, Leroy Dunkelberger, Hegins; a stepsister, Tena Brown (Donald), Mechanicsburg; one niece and two nephews; aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St John's United Methodist Church, Hegins, with the Rev. Keith Rockwell officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Hegins. Memorial donations in Jeff's name can be made to St. John's U.M. Church, 601 E. Main St., Hegins, PA 17938, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Maple St., Valley View, PA 17983, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1660 Long Run Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
