Jeffrey L. Sonon, 65, of Lake Wynonah, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was the husband of Denene J. (Townley) Sonon. They were married Sept. 30, 1972, and celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Elmer S. and Helen L. (Wisser) Sonon. He graduated from Kutztown High School in 1972.
Jeff worked as a maintenance worker at Hamburg Center for 30 years, retiring in 2003. During his retirement, he worked for Kay Builders, Allentown, before becoming ill.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars and motorcycles. He was a fan of Harley-Davidsons.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five sons, Jeffrey L. Sonon Jr., husband of Michele, Pottsville, Jason D. Sonon, Schuylkill Haven, Daniel J. Sonon, husband of Kristen, Seattle, Kristopher M. Sonon, husband of Pamela M., Schuylkill Haven, and Joshua E. Sonon, husband of Nivia I., Mohrsville; 14 grandchildren, Dominic, Zachary, Dylan, Ellie, Kadence, Kali, Brooklyn, Gabriel, Lilian, Dorian, Julissa, Noah, Gavin and Cole. He is also survived by three brothers, Gregory L. Sonon, husband of Lucille, Auburn, Craig A. Sonon, husband of Pamela, Hamburg, and Phillip A. Sonon, husband of Regina, Cressona.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020