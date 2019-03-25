Jennie Mattern, 101, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Mattern.
She was born Jan. 16, 1918, in Branch Township, to the late Charles E. and Florence Thomas Mattern.
She was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Pottsville. Jennie enjoyed reading her bible, following her faith and crocheting.
Jennie worked for local factories as a seamstress including Pottsville Shirt, Miss Pennsylvania and retiring from Van Heusen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Alvin, Curtis and Clarence Mattern; sisters, Winifred Bobbs, Verna Quarembo, Ivy Neuser, Florence Smith and Bertha Wolff; nieces and nephews.
She is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor David Wood will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Mattern family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2019