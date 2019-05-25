Jennifer A. Hummel Kruies, 39, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away on Saturday, May 18, at UPMC McKeesport.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Marlene Mabry Harris, Forestville, and the late Russell Hummel Jr.
She attended Minersville schools and studied cosmetology at the Schuylkill Technology Center-South Campus, Mar Lin. She worked as a waitress in several restaurants, both in Schuylkill County and in Pittsburgh.
In addition to her mother, Jenn is survived by her husband, Cody Kruies, York; her partner and close friend, Andrea Goff, Hamburg, New York; her stepfather, Michael Harris, Ashland; seven siblings, Anna Heffner, Pottsville, Catherine Sausser (spouse Michael), Friedensburg, Russell Hummel (spouse, Carol), Minersville, Kathleen Roshannon (spouse, John), Minersville, Pamela Maley, Pottsville, Michele Barr (spouse, Shawn), Minersville, and Angie Mazurkevich (spouse, Tony), Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Interment will be private. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home or by visiting www.dutcavich.com, to be used according to the family's needs.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 25, 2019