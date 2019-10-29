|
Jennifer L. Miller, 42, of Halifax, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence after a courageous eight-year battle with melanoma.
She was born Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1976, in Pottsville, a daughter of Fred W. Willard and June M. Wolfe Willard, of Gratz.
She was a 1995 graduate of Upper Dauphin High School,where she was a cheerleader, and a graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College.
Jen was a certified respiratory therapist at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for twenty years, where she loved her job and caring for her patients. She was a member of Halifax United Methodist Church. Jen loved to crochet, enjoyed gardening and flowers, music, dancing and watching softball.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Miller Jr., to whom she was married for eighteen years. Surviving, in addition to her parents and her husband, are a daughter, Paige E. Miller; a brother, Daniel R. Willard and his wife, Terri, of Pine Grove; and maternal grandfather, Robert A. Wolfe, of Gratz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Halifax United Methodist Church, Halifax, with the Rev. Brendan Hock officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Halifax United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
