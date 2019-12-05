Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lynn Gilliam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Lynn Gilliam Obituary
Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 43, of Ringtown, passed away peacefully while in the company of her family Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Jennifer was born in Hazleton, Aug. 11, 1976, a daughter of Rosemarie (O'Brien) Gilliam, of Ringtown, and the late Edgar F. Gilliam.

Jennifer was a participant and the first graduate of the Gateway Program with North Schuylkill High School. She was affiliated with Avenues, Mahanoy City, and enjoyed the therapeutic horseback riding program in Ringtown. She was also a member of Heads-Up, Schuylkill Haven, and loved to go out to eat as well as to shop. She enjoyed bowling and spending time at the beach.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Ringtown.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Edgar, in 2017, and by her brother, Edward "Binky" Gilliam, in 2012.

In addition to her mother Rosemarie, she is survived by two sisters, Denise Caddy, of Ringtown, and Sharon, wife of Robert Long, of Morea.

An aunt, Carol Puorro, of New Jersey survives, as does a niece, Taylar Long, and two nephews, Perry Long and Joshua Caddy. Many cousins also survive, in addition to her caregiver, Peg Etherington, of Pottsville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary's Church, 82 N. Center St., Ringtown, with Father Dominic Pham officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting the Gilliam family during this time of need. To leave an online condolence or for more information, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -